Richard Madden Flirts With the Idea of Playing James Bond Amid Rumors

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Richard Madden, British GQ, January/February 2019 Issue

Matthew Brookes / British GQ

The name is Madden, Richard Madden?

In October, the Mail on Sunday reported that the 32-year-old Scottish actor, who famously played Robb Stark on Game of Thrones and now stars on the new BBC series Bodyguard, was close to being offered the role of super spy 007 in a new James Bond movie. Madden talked about the rumors in an interview with British GQ, published in its January/February 2019 issue and on its website on Thursday.

"Everyone just loves the rumor mill on that topic. I'm just the current one," he said. "There'll be a different one next week."

"I'm more than flattered to be mentioned, for people to consider putting me in that role. I'm very flattered and thankful," he continued. "It's a really brilliant thing to be in."

When asked if he would rule out the possibility of playing Bond, Madden said, "I don't want to curse anything by saying anything. I think that's the curse of that. If you talk about it, you'll curse it."

Meanwhile, the actor showcases some very 007 vibes in a smoldering photo shoot for British GQ.

Photos

Female Stars Who Could Totally Be the Next James Bond

Richard Madden, British GQ, January/February 2019 Issue

Matthew Brookes / British GQ

He's also a big fan of the franchise.

"I love the movies. I've read all the books," he added.

Author and creator and former foreign news correspondent Ian Fleming penned 14 Bond novels in the '50s and '60s, prior to his death in 1964.

Richard Madden, British GQ, January/February 2019 Issue

Matthew Brookes / British GQ

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role of 007 for the fifth and final time, in the still-untitled 25th Bond film that is set for release in 2020.

The past actors who played the super spy are Sean ConneryDavid Niven, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Bond , Richard Madden , Movies , Rumors , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Goes Above and Beyond to Make a Little Girl's Dream Come True

Michael Sheen, Sarah Silverman

Michael Sheen Blames Sarah Silverman Split on Brexit and Donald Trump

McKenna Grace, Sabrina

From Brie Larson to Kiernan Shipka, This Actress Plays the "Young" Version of All Your Favorite Stars

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Arrive For Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Serenades Kylie Jenner in Front of 20,000 Fans

Kate Hudson

Here's Why Kate Hudson Wants to Lose 25 Pounds After Giving Birth

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.