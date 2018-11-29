Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Carson Daly is getting some famous friends in on the action this New Year's Eve, including host Chrissy Teigen. In addition Daly and Teigen, Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live scene stealer Leslie Jones will join in on the festivities on Monday, Dec. 31 in New York City's Times Square.
Grammy winner Keith Urban will perform live from Nashville and host the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve from Nashville's Bicentennial State Park.
Other musical guests for NBC's New Year's Eve will be announced at a later date.
Daly can currently be seen hosting The Voice, now in its 15th season, and on NBC's Today. Teigen recently had her own holiday special, A Legendary Christmas, with husband John Legend, and cohosts Lip Sync Battle. In addition to SNL, Jones can be heard in the upcoming Angry Birds 2. Urban's latest album, Graffiti U, is out now.
There was no New Year's Eve special last year for NBC, the network intended to air a Sunday Night Football game, but the NFL changed its schedule and no game aired. Dateline and The Wall reruns aired instead. The 2016 special featured America's Got Talent judge Mel B in the cohost role and performances by Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Pentatonix.
This year's special airs Monday, Dec. 31 from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT with a break for local news and return for the final countdown to 2019 from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
