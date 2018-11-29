Make like Priyanka Chopra, grab your bikini, bellini and a seat by a pool because this is a story worth sitting down for.

As the bride-to-be revealed to Vogue for her January 2019 cover interview, "Bikini Bellinis make me calm...It's my happy place." It's one of the many revelations she and her future husband, pop superstar Nick Jonas, divulged to the magazine ahead of their highly anticipated wedding in India this weekend.

When their engagement was confirmed just four short months ago in mid-July, the coupling had blindsided Hollywood. After all, they had brushed off any rumor of romance after attending the 2017 Met Galatogether as guests of Ralph Lauren. Plus, as Chopra acknowledged to the magazine, she long kept any and all signs of her relationships out of the spotlight.

"I've had that rule my whole life," she told Vogue. "Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever."

However, the beginnings of a lifelong love was taking shape in a very modern place: her Twitter direct messages. That's right—Jonas slid into her DMs, but it wasn't entirely suave.