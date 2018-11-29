Nicki Minaj's "Good Form" Video Is Basically 4 Minutes of Butt Jiggling

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 9:15 AM

Nicki Minaj, Good Form

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne don't know the definition of "subtle."

The 35-year-old rapper added her Young Money labelmate to the "Good Form" remix, after previously collaborating this year on her song "Rich Sex" and his song "Dark Side of the Moon."

Mike WiLL Made-It produced "Good Form" remix.

In the song's chorus, a flirty and playful Minaj raps, "I tell him eat the cookie 'cause it's good for him / And when he eat the cookie he got good form / He know I don't ever cheat because I'm good to him / Might gotta have his baby, nurses yellin' push for him / You see I let him eat the cookie 'cause it's good for him / And when he bite, he eat the cookie he got good form / He know that when I'm pullin' up I'm in a good foreign / I be like ooh he love me, ooh he love me, good form / Come on, come on, come on / I be like ooh he love me, ooh he love me, good form."

Today, Minaj released the racy music video, which features cameos from mother-daughter duo Evelyn Lozada and Shaniece Hairston. Colin Tilley directed the clip, after previously helming Minaj's "Anaconda," "The Boys (feat. Cassie)," "I Am Your Leader (feat. Cam'ron and Rick Ross)" and "Take It to the Head (feat. Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross)" videos.

The wigged rapper wears a number of risqué looks as her half-naked, oiled-up dancers cavort around her. Fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for cameos from Tyga and other rap stars.

Fans got a taste of "Good Form" in March when they heard a brief instrumental in a Mercedes-Benz ad. "I freestyled the entire 'Good Form'—first time, one take, my reference track. Every cadence, every flow, was all my mumbles. But I went back and wrote raps to my mumble flow," Minaj told Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "My fans heard a little snippet of that in my Benz commercial."

The original version of "Good Form" appeared on Minaj's Queen album. It became an instant fan favorite, following the hit singles "Chun-Li," "Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)" and "Barbie Dreams."

