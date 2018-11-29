Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne don't know the definition of "subtle."

The 35-year-old rapper added her Young Money labelmate to the "Good Form" remix, after previously collaborating this year on her song "Rich Sex" and his song "Dark Side of the Moon."

Mike WiLL Made-It produced the "Good Form" remix.

In the song's chorus, a flirty and playful Minaj raps, "I tell him eat the cookie 'cause it's good for him / And when he eat the cookie he got good form / He know I don't ever cheat because I'm good to him / Might gotta have his baby, nurses yellin' push for him / You see I let him eat the cookie 'cause it's good for him / And when he bite, he eat the cookie he got good form / He know that when I'm pullin' up I'm in a good foreign / I be like ooh he love me, ooh he love me, good form / Come on, come on, come on / I be like ooh he love me, ooh he love me, good form."