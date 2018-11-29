Ellen DeGeneres Pressures Jennifer Lopez Into Getting Engaged ASAP

Jennifer Lopez stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show today to promote her upcoming comedy Second Act (in theaters Dec. 21). But for a little while, the Emmy-winning host only wanted to discuss one thing: Lopez's intentions with Alex Rodriguez. "And your boyfriend...remind me of his name?" she teased. "He said y'all are gonna be getting married."

"He did not say that! he did not say that!" Lopez said with a laugh.

"He did!" DeGeneres lied. "He texted me earlier today...So, you'll be getting married?"

"I don't know," Lopez replied. "We've been together a couple years. It's nice."

As Lopez laughed nervously, DeGeneres told her, "It would be good to do for Christmas." Considering money is no object for Lopez, she said, "What do you give somebody [like you]? What did he say he was going to get you—something romantic, thoughtful but inexpensive?"