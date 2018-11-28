Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Guest List: A Who's Who Guide

The big day is almost here!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to say "I Do" in just a few day's time and the party is just getting started. On Wednesday, the famous duo kicked off their wedding parties (yes, that is plural) with a Puja ceremony. Nick, Priyanka and their families wore Manish Malholtra World designs for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Next on the agenda is the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, which will take place in Jodhpur. This all leads up to the much-awaited wedding that is expected to occur on Friday.

And, of course, the bachelor and bachelorette parties already took place in advance of what is expected to be the wedding of the year.

While it feels like this moment has been a long time coming, news of their engagement only came out nearly five months ago. And before that, they had only been dating for two months! But, it's like they say, when you know, you know.