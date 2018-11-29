by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 6:00 AM
Becca Kufrin's holiday gift guide deserves a rose.
Now that The Bachelorette star is spending the season snuggled up with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, she's sharing romance along with holiday cheer. She has more than a few surprises lined up for her husband-to-be, mother, sister and girlfriends, and she's sharing them with E! News just in time to shop. Thoughtful, personal and family-oriented—Becca's gifts are for making memories with the ones you love, whether that means a romantic night in or time spent with family.
The best part: You can either use gift guide to find a present for your bae (because that's usually tricky) or send it to your significant other as a hint toward things you'd like (*wink, wink*), because the reality star is also revealing makeup and style products that make date night and filming The Bachelor easier.
Check out her picks below!
"Garrett and I love to cook together and woodfire pizzas are one of our favorites. We don't, however, have a large space or (obviously) a real pizza oven, so Ooni offers portable ones that are much more easy on the budget. I'm planning to surprise him with one for the holidays (hopefully he doesn't read this!) since it will fit perfectly on any balcony or small space."
"Garrett and our families are huge gamers, and we love to host tournaments when we're all together. Garrett has finally mastered Cribbage, so I figured I can carry on my family's tradition of gifting games during the holidays."
"You can't go wrong with booze and Highland Park Whiskey is one of Garrett's faves. It's a great way to cozy up with a glass and stay warm during the cold Minnesota winters."
Article continues below
"These bags come in a number of colors and styles, but the small crossbodies are a great accessory for my girls (or guys too—no preference here) to take to brunch or on date night. They come with multiple pockets inside to fit each and every necessity."
"Speaking of crossbody bags, Listerine Ready! Tabs fit perfectly in the pockets, which is great for said date nights since they're for on-the-go :) The tablets give me fresh breath for up to four hours, which is also great for when I'm filming each season!"
"Each piece is small, delicate and beautiful. We were gifted pieces last year on The Bachelor and every girl loved what was unboxed. I've started a tradition of gifting a small piece of jewelry to my girlfriends for birthdays or other important celebrations, and the holidays are no exception."
Article continues below
"Before The Bachelorette, I assumed airbrush makeup was only for the pros, but after using it throughout the entire season I quickly realized how easy and flawless the airbrush kit was to use. It only takes a few seconds to apply and comes in a range of colors. We used this at my sister's wedding and she absolutely loved it, so it makes a nice addition to anyone who applies foundation regularly."
"Bourbon and Brown Sugar is my favorite scent from Sydney Hale, and I've given it as a gift to my sister for the past several years. Not only do the candles smell utterly amazing and potent, but the company also supports animal rescue, so it helps out some cute fur babies with every purchase."
"It's no secret that robes are my obsession (I basically live in one whenever I'm at home), and there's no better feeling than throwing one on every morning or evening. This line is one of the most beautiful I've come across and they make amazing gifts for weddings, a girl's weekend or just after a long bath."
Article continues below
"Since the women in my family are huge bookworms, we all love the concept of these mini libraries. Many homes and businesses around my town have these, and I always love to stop and look at what each one has to offer. Not only can you give and add books as you please, but you can also paint and decorate them—perfect for my mom's 'garden art.'"
Relive Birthday Boy Chadwick Boseman's Super (Hero) Roles Over the Years & Vote for Your Favorite to Celebrate
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?