See All the 2019 Grammy Nominees' Carpool Karaoke Videos in One Place

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 9:56 AM
The nominations have been announced for the 2019 Grammys!
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato all scored nods this year, honoring their hard work in the music industry over the past 12 months. And, now that the nominees have been revealed, we're looking back at all of their Carpool Karaoke videos in celebration!
If there's one thing we love, it's when our favorite artists help out Late Late Show host James Corden on his ride to work. Want to see all of the Carpool Karaoke videos featuring this year's Grammy nominees? We've got you covered below!
Ariana Grande: The superstar is up for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2019 ceremony.
Shawn Mendes: Mendes is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year for "In My Blood."
Lady Gaga: The A Star Is Born star is up for Record of the Year alongside Bradley Cooper for "Shallow," the duo also scored a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod. The track is also up for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Gaga is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Christina Aguilera: Aguilera is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Demi Lovato for their song "Fall in Line" and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Like I Do" featuring Goldlink.
Demi Lovato: Lovato is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Aguilera for their song "Fall in Line."
Pink Pink's album Beautiful Trauma is up for Best Pop Vocal album.
Kelly Clarkson The singer's album Meaning of Life is up for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Camila Cabello Camila Cabello is up for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
John Legend John Legend and the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert are nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.
Watch E! News Sunday, Feb. 10, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards special.
