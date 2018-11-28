When you know, you know!

Jonathan Scott's ex-girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov is off the market after revealing on Instagram that she is engaged to Will Allen.

"Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out," she wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos. "And thank you for asking me to be your bff forever #yesyesyes."

The pair, who helped create Stonedale Weddings & Events, appears to have gotten engaged at Lighthouse Park where Will posted from earlier in the month.

"I've never felt so courageous in my life and I'm so happy and excited to spend my life with the strongest woman I've ever known," he shared on Instagram.