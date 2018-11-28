Why Survivor Is Better Than Ever In Season 37

Thirty-seven seasons in, and Survivor is still the best reality competition show TV has to offer.

Somehow, the CBS series is still managing to find new challenges, new twists, and new idols with which to torment its tired, hungry, and determined castaways week after week, year after year, and still giving us moments that literally make us clap and cheer from our couches. That was especially true in last week's episode, where this season's extremely divided David vs. Goliath dynamic came to a dramatic head in an incredible Tribal Council. We are not kidding or exaggerating when we tell you we actually gave the show a round of applause.

The contestants this season were originally divided into Davids—the underdogs, the nerds, and the people who weren't born into privilege, and the Goliaths—the rich and famous people, the doctors, the people who didn't have to work all that hard for what they have. While the Davids have stuck together for the most part, the Goliaths have stuck together through the merge to the point of insanity and paranoia. They've all considered flipping to the other side, but then they keep changing their minds at the last minute, suddenly fearing that the Davids are out to get them.