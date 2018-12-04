When Tyra Banks told Tiffany to "be quiet," it was only because it pained the America's Next Top Model host to no end to witness what she felt was a promising young talent frittering away her big chance.

"Mama always told me that I was beautiful no matter what and that I was worthy no matter what, and that's the message I want to pass on to women and men everywhere," Banks reflects in Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty and Being a Boss. "It ain't about me. It's about us. I don't want you getting in your own way as you strive to reach your big, fat, sexy, juicy goals."

It's been more than 13 years since Banks sent Tiffany Richards packing on Cycle 4 of ANTM, and those uncomfortable eight minutes have been psychoanalyzed for eternity, but the message has never stopped coming across loud and clear.

It can't help but be funny sometimes to watch Banks go from one of the girls to steely serious and back again on the reality-TV competition she co-created, the hardest working retired supermodel in show business lending how-tos in finding your light, working "pot ledom" into a song and, of course, the art of the "smize" the utmost gravitas. But she's merely preaching what she herself has practiced—and perfected.