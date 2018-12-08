Happy birthday Ian Somerhalder!

On Saturday, The Vampire Diaries alum turned the big 4-0. That's right, he's 40 years old!

Since it's such a big milestone for the Louisiana native, we're so excited to see how he and wife Nikki Reed will celebrate the occasion.

In the past, the two have shared touching tributes to each other on their birthdays and we're sure this year will be no different.

The sweetest thing about Somerhalder and his wife is that the two don't need a special occasion to be the most precious pair on the internet.

The cute couple is constantly showering one another with love online and sharing the sweetest snaps we've ever seen on social media.

Due to their perfect romance, we figured there's no better way to ring in Somerhalder's 40th birthday than by looking back at his cutest moments with his lady love!

There are a ton, so brace yourself for cuteness overload.