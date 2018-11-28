Jesus, take the wheel because Carrie Underwood's bump is growing and she's running out of clothes.

The country songstress shared a hilarious Twitter revelation on Wednesday. Turns out she's been borrowing from an unexpected source for her latest threads: her husband, ice hockey pro Mike Fisher!

"Officially wearing Mike's clothes in public now, so..." the star tweeted. " # pregnant # MyClothesDontFit # sorrybabe." Unfortunately, Underwood didn't share a photo of her new duds, so we're not sure what exactly she pulled from Fisher's closet, but our money is on a Nashville Predators hoodie.

Nevertheless, with their second child reportedly due in January, the performer is in the final stretch of her pregnancy and obviously comfort is a priority. Can you blame her?