Alyssa Milano's 7-Year-Old Son Suits Up for Special Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alyssa Milano, Milo Thomas Bugliari

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

You're never too young to make a difference!

On Tuesday night, Alyssa Milano cleared her schedule to attend UNICEF USA's 14th Annual Snowflake Ball. But for this special event, she wasn't going alone!

The actress and activist chose to bring her husband Dave Bugliari and their seven-year-old son Milo Thomas Bugliari to the star-studded evening.

While on the red carpet, Milo smiled for the camera as he posed in his suit and bow-tie next to mom and dad. He would later head inside Cipriani Wall Street to enjoy the event with his parents.

"Milo was my date to #UnicefSnowflake Ball," Alyssa shared on Instagram after posing in her Pamella Roland dress and Tyler Ellis clutch. "I can't think of a better way to spend an evening. Children helping children. #StartsWithU."

Photos

Party Pics: New York

Alyssa has served as a UNICEF Ambassador since 2003 and has helped further the organization's mission of saving and improving the lives of children worldwide.

Alyssa Milano, Milo Thomas Bugliari

Instagram

In regards to this year's annual event—held on Giving Tuesday—Sheryl Crow and Wayne Brady served as performers. Sir Ringo Starr was also honored with the George Harrison Humanitarian Award.

And as it turns out, Alyssa wasn't the only star to bring her kids to the special event.

Madelaine West Duchovny, Kyd Duchovny, Tea Leoni

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Téa Leoni attended the charity event with daughter Madelaine, 19, and 16-year-old son Kyd.

While the family unit followed the black tie affair dress code, we can't help but love Kyd's choice to sport some black Chuck Taylor sneakers for the red carpet.

Kyle Maclachlan, The View's Sunny Hostin, Sandra Lee, Stephanie March and more stars were also in attendance for the star-studded evening. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Do-Gooder , Alyssa Milano , Charity , Kids , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Regina Hall, Ethan Hawke & Glenn Close Praise Independent Films

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

Taylor Schilling, 2018 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Rachel Weisz, 2018 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Taylor Schilling, 2018 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Fuller House, Candace Cameron Bure

Why Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Play Fuller House's DJ Tanner Forever

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Body Image: "I Feel Insecure All the Time"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.