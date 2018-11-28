Recently, multiple social media users blasted Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart, over the theme of their son Kenzo Hart's birthday party: cowboys and Indians. Photos showed guests posing with teepees and blankets with traditional Native American prints, prompting critics to argue the theme was insensitive for its portrayal of American settlers' colonization of the West.

Kevin dismissed the backlash Wednesday on his SiriusXM show, Straight From the Hart. "She posts this picture, and the next day there's a lot of flak. You know, I don't go on this s--t; I don't read none of that, so she tells me [about it]," he said. "She's like, 'Yo, come look at this dumb s--t on TMZ. People are complaining about the cowboys and Indians party, saying it's insensitive."

Since he felt unfairly singled out, Kevin attempted to point out the hypocrisy in his critics' arguments. "Keep in mind, the same day the Cowboys played the Redskins on TV. It's a very known fact!" the Night School actor noted. "The Redskins and Cowboys played the same day!"