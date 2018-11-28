Mel B Sends a Message With This Bold Fashion Statement

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mel B

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Mel B made a bold fashion statement at her Brutally Honest book launch in London on Tuesday by wearing a sparkly silver number with a red message on the front.  The garment read "I am not sorry. I am not for sale. I am not for reproduction." The Spice Girls singer accessorized her look with silver boots.

The America's Got Talent judge's look debuted shortly after she released her new memoir. In the book, Mel B covered a number of topics including her career, her past drug use and a suicide attempt. She also addressed her divorce from Stephen Belafonte and made a number of accusations, including that he would tape them having threesomes and that he would isolate her from her family. In addition, she claimed she walked away from their marriage with $936 in the bank. 

Mel B has also previously accused Belafonte of abuse.

Read

Mel B Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt, Drug Use and Divorce in Brutally Honest Memoir

Belafonte denied these allegations in an interview with DailyMailTV and claimed he intends to sue the singer.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mel B , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion
Latest News
Fuller House, Candace Cameron Bure

Why Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Play Fuller House's DJ Tanner Forever

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Body Image: "I Feel Insecure All the Time"

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Calls Son's "Cowboys and Indians" Party Backlash "Dumb"

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan

Jennifer Garner Sends an Adorable Message to Ex-Boyfriend Michael Vartan

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton Leave a Touching Note at Helicopter Crash Site

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Fans Will Witness a "Young and Fun and Free" Nikki Bella When Total Bellas Returns in January!

JWoww, Son, Greyson

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals 2-Year-Old Son's Autism Diagnosis

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.