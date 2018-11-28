Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are All Smiles at Their Puja Ceremony

There's so much to smile about for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The soon-to-be married pair took one step closer toward their nuptials on Wednesday when they stepped out for their puja ceremony.

The Bollywood beauty and pop crooner looked picture perfect as they smiled for the paparazzi outside the event after the ceremony, posing arm in arm. The future bride donned a powder blue ensemble embellished with pink florals and accents while Jonas opted for a pink kurta pyjama, both of which were Manish Malhotra World designs.

The star couple shielded their eyes from the Mumbai sun with glasses as they stood outside.

The "Under You" singer's famous brother, Joe Jonas, and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner where also spotted dressed for the event and traveled with Nick and Priyanka. The Game of Thrones actress wore red and yellow while the DNCEfrontman sported blue. "They all seem to be great friends and enjoy being together," a source told E! News of the two couples.