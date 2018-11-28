Jimmy Fallon Transforms Into Donald Trump as an Elvis Presley Impersonator—and We're All Shook Up

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 5:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jimmy Fallon, Donald Trump, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

We're all shook up over this one-of-a-kind Donald Trumpimpression. 

On Tuesday's The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon channeled the current commander-in-chief in a new light—or shall we say under a spotlight. He transformed into the president and then gave his impression a twist by turning Trump into an Elvis Presley impersonator—yes, two wigs were involved. 

"Thank you ladies and gentlemen—it's great being here in Memphis and I gotta tell you a lot of people have been saying I look like Elvis," Fallon quipped in character. 

Soon, he was belting out a revamped version of the King of Rock and Roll's classic hit, "Jailhouse Rock," inspired by Trump and his staff's tumultuous White House run thus far. 

Photos

SNL's Best Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump Impressions

"Everybody with the White House job was dancing to the jailhouse rock," the chorus rang. 

There was no shortage of name drops in verses like, "Robert Mueller said the Russians fixed my votes. Manafort was caught lying under oath."

However, the standout line would have to be: "I'm a hunk of burning love for Vladdy Putin."

As Fallon's Donald Presley character concluded his performance, "Thank me very much."

Check out Fallon's full performance above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , Donald Trump , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

"RHOA" Star Cynthia Bailey on Finding Love and Dishes Sex Tip

"RHOA" Star Cynthia Bailey Talks Shady Castmates

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 810

Nattie Neidhart Vows to Give Late Father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart "the Best Send-Off Ever" on Total Divas

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Sweet Treat for Your Girls

Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Game of Thrones prequel, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Watts

What We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel: The Stars, No Dragons and More

John Krasinski, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

How Emily Blunt Turned John Krasinski Into an Emotional Wreck

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.