How Emily Blunt Turned John Krasinski Into an Emotional Wreck

Devil Wears Prada superfan John Krasinski has a new favorite Emily Blunt movie.

The 39-year-old actor is known to cry when he sees his 35-year-old wife in her element (as he did when he heard her sing in 2014's Into the Woods). But Krasinski took things to a new level when he recently saw her perform in Walt Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19).

"We just screened it for my family over the holidays," Krasinski shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. "I tried to prepare [my daughters] for how emotional it is. The first time I ever saw it, they gave you a tissue box in the screening room. I was like, 'Oh that's very nice. I don't have a cold.' And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into it, I stood up and went to the back of the room. And Emily said, 'Do you not like it? I've never seen this happen.'"