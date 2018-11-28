Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Sweet Treat for Your Girls

Lauren Conrad's gift guide includes sugar, spice and everything nice.

Whether you're shopping for yourself, your BFF, co-workers or family, the former The Hills star has a recommendation for a gift. From customizable candles that you can give to anyone to at-home spa kits, these fun and holiday-spirited picks are sweet treats that everyone can enjoy.

This year, after opening the first brick-and-mortar marketplace for her nonprofit, The Little Market, Lauren's seasonal picks will also put you in the holiday spirit with pieces that are making a positive impact on the world. For example, instead of wrapping paper, the lifestyle guru recommends, "Our burlap bags are a great upgrade from a disposable gift bag because after receiving the gift the recipient can continue using the bag for shopping," she said.