Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Lena Grossman | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 4:14 PM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Think you can stop Ariana Grande from continuing to dominate the world? Well, think again.
As she continues to tease us with stills from the upcoming "Thank U, Next" music video (which features homages to Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde and more), Grande and her photographer Alfredo Flores announced on social media that there's now going to be a docu-series about the singer, which airs November 29 on YouTube. Flores tweeted an image of a still from the series and wrote "beyond excited." The show will focus on her Dangerous Woman tour, which spanned from February-September 2017.
Dangerous Woman was Grande's third major studio album, which preceded Sweetener and her major hit "Thank U, Next." Although there's little information known about the Dangerous Woman Diaries docu-series, we still have a lot of thoughts about what will be on it. Below are five questions we want answered from Dangerous Woman Diaries.
1. Will it only feature moments and clips from the Dangerous Woman tour?: This seems like an obvious question, but the answer may not be so black-and-white.
A lot has changed for Grande in the past year. Like, a lot. There was her whirlwind romance to Pete Davidson starting in the summer, which turned into a short-lived engagement. After all, one of Davidson's first forms of (very) public displays of affection for Grande was getting a Dangerous Woman mask tattoo behind his ear.
However, that relationship ended on October 14 and they both have moved on with their lives and professional ventures. Davidson's tattoo has since been covered up (as have others).
Sweetener was released in August 2018, so will we see anything from the creation of that album?
2. How in-depth will it go into the Manchester attack?: On May 22, 2017, a bombing occurred outside Manchester Arena that left at least 19 people dead and 50 people injured. She spoke out later that night and tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
Her team also released a statement that night addressing the horrific attack. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," the statement said. "We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
She immediately went back to Boca Raton, Fla. after the bombing, but then organized the One Love Manchester concert which benefited families of those impacted and included performances by Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and more. She told Coveteur in an interview, "Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important."
Grande revealed she suffered from PTSD afterwards and doesn't love talking about the tragic events that unfolded in England. She told TIME, "I don't want to give it that much power, something so negative. It's the absolute worst of humanity. That's why I did my best to react the way I did."
3. Will Dangerous Woman Diaries talk about her relationship with Mac Miller?: The "Side to Side" singer dated the rapper Mac Miller for two years, but they ultimately broke up in May. They both spoke positively of each other after their split, and friends also credited Grande with being "incredible" and "supportive" for the rapper when he was starting to get sober.
After their breakup, she wrote on social media, "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"
She added, "Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you."
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Miller died on September 7 from an apparent overdose, which was officially ruled as mixed drug toxicity. Since his death, Grande has spoken out on social media about missing him and his impact on her life. He even has a line in "Thank U, Next" that goes "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel." She recently tweeted about him saying, "He is supposed to be here."
Not long after his death, she posted a video of him telling a story and laughing. "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times," she wrote. "i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
4. Will we get to know and learn more about her backup dancers and friends?: As evidenced by her Instagram stories, Grande has an extremely tight-knit group of friends both on and off the stage. Pictures from her Dangerous Woman tour Instagram page show plenty of instances of Grande and her crew laughing together and looking like one big happy family. Will we finally get to know them more? Will they talk about what it's like to tour with the music sensation? Dance with her? Perform on the biggest stages and in the grandest arenas?
Her friends also play a huge role in Grande's music and helping her create some of her biggest hits. Her pals Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet helped Grande write "Thank U, Next" and sang with her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they channeled the movie First Wives Club for their performance.
5. Do we get to hang out with Joan Grande and Nonna?!: Ari has a very close relationship with her mom, Joan Grande, who is her daughter's biggest fan and Twitter defender. Grande's grandma Marjorie Grande—affectionately known as Nonna—even joined the singer and Joan on stage at the 2018 MTV VMAs at the end of her performance of "God Is a Woman."
So will all of our questions be answered? Only time will tell. Until then, we'll be eagerly playing Dangerous Woman on repeat!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?