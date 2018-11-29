by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 7:00 AM
Does the internet "hate" Kim Kardashian?
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss reveals the backlash she's received over calling Kourtney Kardashian the "least exciting to look at."
"Oh my god; people are going so crazy," Kourtney quips to Kim and Scott Disick. "People hate Kim from her comment on the show."
Thankfully, the E! personality isn't letting the negative feedback get her down as she is happy to discuss the fight with her sister and Lord Disick. However, the Kardashian ladies are forced to relive some of the unpleasantness as Scott is somewhat out of the loop regarding the spat.
"We got into a fight. I said, 'You're the least exciting to look at,'" Kanye West's wife explains to the father of three. "What I meant is you're the most boring. People think that is like I said, 'Kill your mom.'"
Even though the Kardashian sisters are seemingly in a good place, Kourtney demands that they should "not justify" the fighting.
"But that's your sister! You say bad things about her too," Scott reminds his ex. "You call her a porn star every time I talk to you."
Not to mention, North West's mom has some allies online as one fan even demanded Kourtney "thank Kim for your career."
"I was gonna write back and say, 'If it wasn't for my personality and being funny then our show wouldn't exist,'" the 39-year-old reality veteran notes.
"Ha! For sure, without you this whole thing would be dead," Scott concludes.
Watch the frank conversation play out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?