14 Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get Today

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 12:08 PM

Branded: Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday did us in, but we're not mad one bit.

How could we be? We saved hundreds even thousands of dollars on big ticket items we've been eyeing all year.
Come to think of it, there are a few things we didn't snag, but now wish we did. Luckily, though, it's not actually too late. That's because Cyber Week is upon us, which basically means there are tons of Cyber Monday-status deals still up for grabs.

Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to save even more. 

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now

Red Dress

BUY IT: Endless Rose Bow Tie Strapless Dress, $117 $36

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Fitbit

BUY IT: Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker, $149.95 $119.95

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now

Floral Bodysuit

BUY IT: Capulet Daria Bodysuit, $110 $72

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Marble Pattern Dinnerware

BUY IT: Mercer41 Hoekstra 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, $140 $50

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Pink Strappy Heels

BUY IT: Tony Bianco X REVOLVE KIKI HEEL, $122 $86

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

5 Piece Pitcher and Glasses Set

BUY IT: Circle Glass St. Lucia 5 Piece Pitcher Set, $35 $24.99

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Bose Headphones

BUY IT: Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling With Alexa Voice Control, $349 $299

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Swan Pool Float

BUY IT:  FUNBOY INFLATABLE SWAN POOL FLOAT, $99 $50

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Himalayan Salt Lamp

BUY IT: Bungalow Rose Neva Himalayan 9" Salt Lamp, $31, $22.91

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Decorative Buddha Statue

BUY IT: Bungalow Rose Clermont Modern Ceramic Buddha Bust, $66 $42.90

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

Rachael Ray Cutting Board

BUY IT: Rachael Ray Acacia Cutting Board, $60.04 $20.37

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

3 Set Cake Plates

BUY IT: Loon Peak Hartshorne Cake Plate 3 Piece Set, $133.99 $52.99

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

3 Piece Figurine Set

BUY IT: Mercury Row Metallic Hand 3 Piece Figurine Set, $79.99 $39.99

Shopping: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

The Art of Shaving Travel Kit

BUY IT: The Art of Shaving Unscented Travel Shaving Kit With Jet Black Morris Park Razor, $95 $76 (20% off at checkout)

For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Black Friday , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , VG , Life/Style , Style
