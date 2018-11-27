Kenya Moore Bares Her Abs 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Instagram
Kenya Moore is proudly showing off her body, three weeks after giving birth to her first child.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly with husband Marc Daly on Nov. 4, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos of herself in a sports bra. Along with the hashtags #3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection and #teamnosleep, Kenya wrote to her followers, "The SnapBack is real! LOL I still can't work out yet but I feel much better."
"I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it!" Kenya continued. "I've always been healthy and worked out my entire life...whatever my body will do I'm not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again."
Kenya also wrote that her "angel" and "miracle baby" Brooklyn is "worth every battlescar!"
Kenya first shared her pregnancy news back in April during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1, telling host Andy Cohen, "We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."
Shortly before giving birth, Kenya revealed she was suffering from preeclampsia, which caused her to gain 17 pounds as well as swelling in her feet.
"Staying positive," she wrote to her fans. "To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors."
Days later, Kenya shared the news of her baby's arrival on social media. "She's so perfect and strong!" Kenya told her Instagram followers. "Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me."