Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 5:30 AM
The end is nigh for Game of Thrones. HBO's hit fantasy drama begins its final season in April 2019, but the cable channel is already at work on GoT's successor: a prequel.
Details on the new series from Jane Goldman and A Song of Fire and Ice scribe George R.R. Martin are, as per usual, being kept under tight wraps. However, as the project, which is just a pilot as of now, takes shape, nuggets of information regarding what to expect from the new series are starting to come out. For example, we know two stars and one of them is an Oscar nominee. And we know the time period this will take place.
Read on for more Game of Thrones prequel scoop.
HBO
According to HBO, the series is set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, and "chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."
"And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know," HBO said in its official logline for the series.
Georg Wendt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Naomi Watts will play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." Watts' other credits include Twin Peaks, The Impossible, 21 Grams, The Ring and King Kong.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Josh Whitehouse, of Poldark and Modern Life Is Rubbish fame, was also cast in the pilot, but details about his character are being kept under wraps.
Article continues below
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Jane Goldman, writer of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service, created the series with George R.R. Martin. She wrote the teleplay and will serve as showrunner.
HBO
Contrary to what Martin believed, the show is not called The Long Night—yet. It's still untitled.
"HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled The Long Night. That's is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially Untitled. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa," he wrote.
HBO
The series would take place roughly 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, Martin told EW. "Westeros is a very different place. There's no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We're dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series," he said.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?