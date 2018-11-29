Inside Matt Lauer's New Normal One Year After Today Show Firing

When Americans start their day with NBC's Today, there are many things to expect.

Al Roker will help deliver the weather forecast in your neck of the woods. Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will likely have a sip of wine around 10 a.m. And Jill Martin could have a few steals and deals that are too good to pass up.

But exactly one year ago today, nobody could have expected how NBC's morning show would start their broadcast.

Alongside Hoda, Savannah Guthrie announced that Matt Lauer had been terminated from NBC News after a female colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

"As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this," she explained. "And I will tell you right now, we do not know more than I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters as journalists. I'm sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come, and we promise we will share that with you."