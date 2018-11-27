Kourtney Kardashian Helps Luka Sabbat Celebrate His 21st Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 10:40 AM

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted attending Luka Sabbat's 21st birthday party on Monday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been spending time with the Grown-ish actor in recent months, was photographed at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood for the birthday bash. Shortly after arriving to the party in a burgundy pantsuit, Kourtney "quickly said hello and began mingling with friends," an eyewitness tells E! News.

"Kourtney seemed to know a lot of people and was very confident and comfortable," the insider shares. "Luka was surrounded by friends coming up to him and they were all having a great time."

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Couple Up at Diddy's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

"Kourtney let Luka do his thing and stood back talking to her friends for most of the night," the eyewitness continues. "She seemed to be enjoying herself and had a big smile on her face as she watched Luka and whenever they chatted. Kourtney stayed for several hours and left after midnight."

Other celeb attendees at the birthday bash included Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods and singer Madison Beer

Kourtney and Luka have been spotted on several date nights together following her split from Younes Bendjima over the summer. Earlier this month, the duo coupled up at Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded birthday party.

"She doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship like she had with Younes," a source told E! News at the time. "But she never thought that would happen with Younes either. She's not over thinking it. She just knows she's very happy when she sees Luka and is always excited to see him again."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

