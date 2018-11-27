David Beckham is under fire for kissing his kid.

The star soccer player shared a shot of himself kissing his youngest child, 7-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, on the mouth while out ice skating on Monday. "Christmas is coming," he captioned the father-daughter snap. "Let's go skate."

However, the photo was not met with as much love from some critics online. "Why are they kissing ??" one person asked. "This is not right!" another chimed in. "Weird - it's improper for a parent to kiss their kids in the lips; on the forehead/cheeks is cute though," a third wrote. "Why are they kissing on lips ??!?!!" a fourth pointed out.

There were many more fans who slammed the criticisms, arguing that it was a sweet moment between a father and his child and should not be attacked.