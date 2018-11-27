It's been two years since Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

In a new interview with Glamour published Tuesday, the Acquaman actress defined what it means to her to be a survivor.

"When a woman comes forward, she will be met with skepticism, hostility, and shame," she told the magazine. "All a man has to do is point to an incentive. He will. Or society will."

In 2017, Depp, who has denied allegations of abuse, agreed to pay Heard a $7 million divorce settlement. She also dismissed her domestic violence restraining order petition against him.

Heard donated the sum to the ACLU, with a particular focus on ending violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

She did not use Depp's name at any point during her interview with the magazine.