Bode Miller Reveals His New Baby Boy's Name

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 7:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bode Miller

Lindsey Meehleis

It's been a mix of grief and joy for the Miller family since losing their daughter and welcoming a son four months later. 

"If there's one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it's a baby and he's a special one," retired Olympic alpine ski racer Bode Miller told Today's Savannah Guthrieon Tuesday. It's been more than a month since his wife, beach volleyball pro Morgan Beck Miller, gave birth to a baby boy on Oct. 5, four months after their 19-month-old daughter Emmy suffered a tragic drowning accident at a neighbor's pool. 

As the family of six moves forward—the couple also has 3-year-old son Nash and Bode has 10-year-old daughter Neesyn and 5-year-old son Samuel from previous relationships—their new little one is helping them heal. 

"Besides the lack of sleep, it's been a really nice process to be able to go through," he told Guthrie. 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Part of that process, of course, was picking a name for their youngster. According to Bode, it took them three weeks to decide on a moniker. Eventually, they agreed on Easton Vaughn Rek Miller

"Once we got to know him, it was really clear," Bode said. Part of the inspiration for the name was Bode's birth place, Easton, N.H. As for Rek, mama Morgan wasn't so thrilled.  

"She's nuts about it not being his name," Bode quipped. "I pushed it through." Cheers to compromising!

Bode Miller

Instagram

As for the continuing coping process, it's been having their hands full that has helped them push through their tragedy. "There's a blessing to being so busy in a way," he explained. "We see the path forward a little bit. It's just kind of keeping going and trying to stay positive."

However, Emmy will always be on their minds. "It's not easy. I don't think it gets that much easier," he added. "The kids talk about her all the time, which is really good but obviously hard...you feel the loss, but she's still a part of our family."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Monique Samuels, Chase Omari Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Levi Johnston, Sunny Johnston

You'll Never Guess Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny's Possible Names for Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Prince Charles, Meghan Markle

Prince Charles Teases Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name List

Jake Owen, Erica Hartlein

Jake Owen and Girlfriend Erica Hartlein Expecting First Child Together

Amber Heard

Amber Heard Opens Up About Domestic Abuse—and Refuses to Mention Johnny Depp

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.