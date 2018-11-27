Bode Miller Reveals His New Baby Boy's Name

It's been a mix of grief and joy for the Miller family since losing their daughter and welcoming a son four months later.

"If there's one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it's a baby and he's a special one," retired Olympic alpine ski racer Bode Miller told Today's Savannah Guthrieon Tuesday. It's been more than a month since his wife, beach volleyball pro Morgan Beck Miller, gave birth to a baby boy on Oct. 5, four months after their 19-month-old daughter Emmy suffered a tragic drowning accident at a neighbor's pool.

As the family of six moves forward—the couple also has 3-year-old son Nash and Bode has 10-year-old daughter Neesyn and 5-year-old son Samuel from previous relationships—their new little one is helping them heal.

"Besides the lack of sleep, it's been a really nice process to be able to go through," he told Guthrie.