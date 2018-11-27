Sean Hayes Just Spilled the Tea on His Will & Grace Costars, From Drunk Cast Parties to Breaking During Scenes

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will & Grace debuted 20 years ago, that's 20 years of friendship for Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Eric McCormack…and 20 years of tea to spill. Hayes did just that on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On the Monday, Nov. 26 show, host Andy Cohen tasked Hayes with a lightning round of gossip about his costars. Questions included: "Who gets the most drunk at cast parties?" "Who depends on their assistant the most?" "Who does the crew like the most?" "Most likely to pick up the dinner bill?" "Most likely to start laughing during a serious scene?" and "Who's on their phone the most?"

Photos

Ranking the Will & Grace Revival's Returning Guest Stars

It wasn't all bad secrets though. One of the questions Cohen asked Hayes was, "Who made the most effort of this group to stay in touch with everyone when the show took a break?"

"All of us, really," Hayes said.

Watch the video up top to hear his answers to the rest of the questions.

Will & Grace debuted September 1998 and lasted eight seasons. It was later revived by NBC in 2017 after a 2016 presidential election special sparked revival interest. After it returned in 2017, NBC ordered two additional seasons.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Will & Grace , Sean Hayes , Watch What Happens Live , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Emmy Rossum, Shameless

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Left Hit Shows

This Is Us

Who Is "Her"? Breaking Down the This Is Us Season 3 Mystery

Riverdale, Arrow, Prison, Jail

Riverdale's Archie or Arrow's Oliver: Whose Prison Stint Was More Insane?

Jerry Springer Returning to TV With "Judge Jerry"

Arrow, Stephen Amell, Elseworlds

The Latest Elseworlds Trailer Finally Kinda Explains What's Going On in This Year's Crossover

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2018 Schedule Is Here

The Holiday

25 Days of Christmas 2018 Guide

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.