A lot can happen in a year—just ask Prince Harryand Meghan Markle.

For one, you can become a duchess. Such was the case for the American actress, known around the world a year ago as one of the stars of Suits and the increasingly private girlfriend of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' younger son.

However, it was on this fateful day one year ago when the then-36-year-old California gal gained another title—fiancée. As seems to be royal protocol, Clarence House kicked off a fresh week with a big Monday announcement on Nov. 27, 2017: Harry had proposed.

After asking her parents' permission, the royal popped the question with a one-of-a-kind three-stone sparkler—two from his late mother's personal collection and the third from Botswana, the African country close to Harry's heart. The proposal had taken place earlier last November in London.

But, with that early Monday announcement came all the exciting pomp and circumstance of a royal engagement announcement.