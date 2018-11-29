It's Time to Relive Priyanka Chopra's Lavish Bachelorette Party

Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Although it looks like our invitation to the former Quantico star's bachelorette party in Amsterdam got lost in the mail, it's never too late to live vicariously through photographic evidence of the weekend. Chopra and a gaggle of her friends and bridesmaids, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers, lived their best lives in the Netherlands in early November. Activities included hanging out on a boat in the famous Amsterdam canals, sipping on mojitos, exploring the city and munching on some late-night eats.

In typical form, Chopra looked like ever the fashionista as she and her bridesmaids traipsed around Amsterdam where they wore coordinating outfits most of the time. In bride-to-be fashion, the Baywatch actress looked absolutely stunning in a number of white ensembles, while her friends wore red while out on the town. Chopra also let the world know that her nuptials were coming soon as she donned a "bride-to-be" sash and headband.