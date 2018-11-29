It's Time to Relive Priyanka Chopra's Lavish Bachelorette Party

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Although it looks like our invitation to the former Quantico star's bachelorette party in Amsterdam got lost in the mail, it's never too late to live vicariously through photographic evidence of the weekend. Chopra and a gaggle of her friends and bridesmaids, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers, lived their best lives in the Netherlands in early November. Activities included hanging out on a boat in the famous Amsterdam canals, sipping on mojitos, exploring the city and munching on some late-night eats.

In typical form, Chopra looked like ever the fashionista as she and her bridesmaids traipsed around Amsterdam where they wore coordinating outfits most of the time. In bride-to-be fashion, the Baywatch actress looked absolutely stunning in a number of white ensembles, while her friends wore red while out on the town. Chopra also let the world know that her nuptials were coming soon as she donned a "bride-to-be" sash and headband.

Read

Everything We Know About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding

Before her Amsterdam getaway, Chopra looked extremely elegant at her bridal shower when she wore a gorgeous Marchesa gown which could totally have doubled as a wedding dress. The soon-to-be newlyweds also obtained their marriage license on Nov. 8, which means the wedding date is right around the corner. On Sunday and Monday, it seems that the rest of the Jonas family arrived in India to kick off the festivities, including a dinner hosted by Chopra and Jonas in Juhu.

Sources told E! News that their wedding celebrations include both a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian ceremony. They'll reportedly tie the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

If you're feeling Chopra-Jonas wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look back and reliving Chopra's epic bachelorette party weekend.

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Let the Party Begin

The bride-to-be and her loved ones jetted off to Amsterdam for a weekend of bachelorette festivities. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

The Bride Wore White

The actress kicked off the weekend in an all-white layered ensemble. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Bride to Be

Priyanka Chopra proudly sported a sash with her current title on it while out and about in Amsterdam. 

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Fierce in Feathers and Fur

When it came time to step out on the town, the bride-to-be did so in a mini adorned with a feathered cape by Georges Chakra layered under a faux fur white coat by BOSS.

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

A Feathered Frock

The stunning bride struck a pose for the camera. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Me and My Girls

While the bride stuck to a white ensemble, her guests coordinated in red. 

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

The Gang's All Here!

Among Chopra's special ladies was future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and cousin Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

Red Bottoms

She may have been in white from head to toe, but the bride showed off her Christian Louboutin red soles while lounging in the car. 

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette, 2018

Instagram

That's a Wrap!

The future sisters-in-law wrapped up the weekend with some "hungover" eye masks and bubblegum pink flasks. 

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party

Instagram

Pajama Party

Chopra and her gal pals all dressed in matching blush pajamas as part of their slumber party. 

If that's not enough, there's always their $14,000 wedding registry that includes kitchenware, luggage necessities and a dog raincoat, because why not?

We can't wait for the big day!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Weddings , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anna Faris, Diary, Jimmy Kimmel

Better After Breakup? How Anna Faris Has Nailed the Post-Split Bounce Back

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster’s Surprise Cameo in Kylie Jenner’s Latest Makeup Tutorial Is a Must-See

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fits True Thompson in a Birkin Bag for Precious Photoshoot

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, A Legendary Christmas

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Need Their Own Sitcom After A Legendary Christmas

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 810

Nattie Neidhart's Eulogy For Late Father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Will Move You to Tears

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino Marries Girlfriend Daniella Pick in Private Wedding Ceremony

Celebrities Who Are Still Friendly With Their Exes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.