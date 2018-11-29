It's Time to Relive Priyanka Chopra's Lavish Bachelorette Party

Instagram
Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Although it looks like our invitation to the former Quantico star's bachelorette party in Amsterdam got lost in the mail, it's never too late to live vicariously through photographic evidence of the weekend. Chopra and a gaggle of her friends and bridesmaids, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth Chambers, lived their best lives in the Netherlands in early November. Activities included hanging out on a boat in the famous Amsterdam canals, sipping on mojitos, exploring the city and munching on some late-night eats.
In typical form, Chopra looked like ever the fashionista as she and her bridesmaids traipsed around Amsterdam where they wore coordinating outfits most of the time. In bride-to-be fashion, the Baywatch actress looked absolutely stunning in a number of white ensembles, while her friends wore red while out on the town. Chopra also let the world know that her nuptials were coming soon as she donned a "bride-to-be" sash and headband.
Before her Amsterdam getaway, Chopra looked extremely elegant at her bridal shower when she wore a gorgeous Marchesa gown which could totally have doubled as a wedding dress. The soon-to-be newlyweds also obtained their marriage license on Nov. 8, which means the wedding date is right around the corner. On Sunday and Monday, it seems that the rest of the Jonas family arrived in India to kick off the festivities, including a dinner hosted by Chopra and Jonas in Juhu.
Sources told E! News that their wedding celebrations include both a traditional Indian wedding and a Christian ceremony. They'll reportedly tie the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
If you're feeling Chopra-Jonas wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look back and reliving Chopra's epic bachelorette party weekend.
Let the Party Begin
The bride-to-be and her loved ones jetted off to Amsterdam for a weekend of bachelorette festivities.
The Bride Wore White
The actress kicked off the weekend in an all-white layered ensemble.
Bride to Be
Priyanka Chopra proudly sported a sash with her current title on it while out and about in Amsterdam.
Fierce in Feathers and Fur
When it came time to step out on the town, the bride-to-be did so in a mini adorned with a feathered cape by Georges Chakra layered under a faux fur white coat by BOSS.
A Feathered Frock
The stunning bride struck a pose for the camera.
Me and My Girls
While the bride stuck to a white ensemble, her guests coordinated in red.
The Gang's All Here!
Among Chopra's special ladies was future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and cousin Parineeti Chopra.
Red Bottoms
She may have been in white from head to toe, but the bride showed off her Christian Louboutin red soles while lounging in the car.
That's a Wrap!
The future sisters-in-law wrapped up the weekend with some "hungover" eye masks and bubblegum pink flasks.
Pajama Party
Chopra and her gal pals all dressed in matching blush pajamas as part of their slumber party.
If that's not enough, there's always their $14,000 wedding registry that includes kitchenware, luggage necessities and a dog raincoat, because why not?
We can't wait for the big day!
