Olivia Culpo's Entire Winter-Ready Outfit Is 50% Off Now

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 2:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Olivia Culpo

Photos c/o George Pimentel

This Cyber Monday sale is sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy on inside and out.

Great news: In honor of the e-commerce holiday, it's easier to afford Olivia Culpo's epic wardrobe. Today, one of her recent looks, which she wore to BCBGMaxazria's Friendsgiving last week, is half off.

The outfit includes sweater dress and black boots—a popular pairing that doesn't sound cutting edge. However, the details of the brand's Fringe Turtleneck Tunic Sweater and Liviana Leather Boot make them easy-to-wear and standout pieces for the season. The sweater mini dress features a high neckline—creating a sophisticated silhouette—and fringe details along the sleeve, offering it some edge. Then, turning a sweet dress into a killer outfit, the black over-the-knee boots are made of a shiny black leather with a 4.5" block heel.

Photos

Paris Hilton's Holiday Gift Guide 2018 Is for the Diva in Your Life

Priced at $258 and $658, these pieces require a heavy investment. However, today you can scoop them up for 50% off your entire purchase.

Get to shopping! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Olivia Culpo , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Black Friday , Life/Style , Apple News , Shopping
Latest News
Amanda Bynes, Paper

8 Biggest Bombshells From Amanda Bynes' Tell-All Interview

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City 3 Storyline Involved Miranda's Teenage Son

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Why Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Aren't Rushing to Label Their Relationship

Paris Hilton, Gay Times

Why Paris Hilton Turned Down a Simple Life Reboot

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals How She Handled the Michael Douglas Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Arrow, Stephen Amell, Elseworlds

The Latest Elseworlds Trailer Finally Kinda Explains What's Going On in This Year's Crossover

Jaden Smith Calls Tyler, the Creator His Boyfriend Again

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.