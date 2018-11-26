Gotham Awards 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 5:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Schilling, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Award season has officially arrived!

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night to attend the 2018 IFP Gotham Awards. Among the talented actors being honored at the annual event are The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who are receiving the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance alongside their co-star, Olivia Colman. The trio's film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is also up for the Best Feature award during the ceremony. The dark comedy and the film First Reformed lead the pack of nominees with three awards at the star-studded event. 

The winners at Monday night's show often become major contenders for awards at the Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes. Both Get Out and Call Me By Your Name took home the gold at last year's Gotham Awards, thus foreshadowing their wins at the Oscars later in the season. 

Before all of the celeb attendees took their seats at the award show, they artfully struck a pose for the flurry of cameras on the red carpet.

Photos

Gotham Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Want to see all of the celeb style at the 2018 Gotham Awards? Take a look at the gallery below to see all of the red carpet fashion!

Patricia Clarkson, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Patricia Clarkson

Clarkson brings the holiday season to the red carpet with a sparkling plaid and black dress, complete with a bow. 

Kathryn Hahn, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Kathryn Hahn

The Bad Moms star showed off her good side while attending the show on Monday night.

Uzo Aduba, 2018 Gotham Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP

Uzo Aduba

Aduba flashed a little big of leg in a navy blue, long-sleeved gown. She accessorized with a silver clutch and stiletto heels.

Article continues below

Rachel Weisz, 2018 Gotham Awards

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FIJI Wate

Rachel Weisz

New mom Rachel Weisz gracefully walked the red carpet in a geometric patterned gown ahead of receiving the Film Tribute Actress award.

Willem Dafoe, Giada Colagrande, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande

The Film Tribute Award Honoree and his wife matched in their all-black ensembles.

Glenn Close, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Glenn Close

The Wife star walks the red carpet in a stylish, yet modest, black gown with lace details.

Article continues below

Taylor Schilling, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Taylor Schilling

The Orange Is the New Black star donned a sleek black gown for the A-list award show.

Regina Hall, 2018 Gotham Awards

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP

Regina Hall

Regina absolutely sparkled in a shimmering, ombré gown with off-the shoulder sleeves.

Adam Driver, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Adam Driver

The Gotham Award nominee struck a serious pose in a burgundy suit and black dress shoes.

Article continues below

Nick Kroll, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Nick Kroll

Funny guy Nick Kroll made a statement on the red carpet in a navy blue double-breasted suit and brown dress shoes.

Keegan Michael-Key, Elisa Pugliese, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Keegan Michael-Key & Elisa Pugliese

Newlyweds Keegan and Elisa are doing date night at the annual show, just months after their New York City wedding. 

Ethan Hawke, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Ethan Hawke

The First Reformed star wears a flattering and light-colored suit for a night out in the city that never sleeps.

Article continues below

Laura Prepon, 2018 Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Laura Prepon

Flower power is the name of the game for the Orange Is the New Black star. For her ensemble, she paired the black and white dress with nude heels and natural-looking makeup. 

The Gotham Awards ceremony will be live-streamed on the Facebook page for the Independent Filmmakers Project, which presents the awards, at 8 p.m E.T.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Schilling, 2018 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Rachel Weisz, 2018 Gotham Awards

Gotham Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's Entire Winter-Ready Outfit Is 50% Off Now

"The Rundown": Cardi B Plays 'Pick a Cardi' Game

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Metallic Dress Is on Sale for $14 and Perfect for the Holidays

ESC: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Gift Guide Is More Lit Than Your Next Holiday Party

ESC: Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Supermoms on a Budget

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.