Levi Johnston's family is growing into the New Year.

Over the weekend, Bristol Palin's famous ex and his wife Sunny Johnston announced they are pregnant with baby No. 4.

"We are excited to say a little present is on the way. Baby Johnston #4 due in July!" Sunny wrote on Instagram.

In the announcement, the smiling family wore matching red plaid pajamas while posing in front of a Christmas tree. They also held up a sign that read, "Baby Johnston #4 due in July."

Levi and Sunny have been married since 2012 when they said "I Do" in Alaska in front of family and friends. They met through mutual friends two years earlier.