Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Festivities Have Begun

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 12:53 PM

Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities have officially kicked off! 

Just days away from their highly anticipated nuptials, the couple has been joined by beloved family and friends in India, where there are slated to tie the knot. The groom's famous brother Joe Jonas and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner were photographed emerging from the Mumbai airport after the DNCE crooner shared a snap during their overseas flight on Sunday. 

As for the bride and groom-to-be, they fed each other cake at a wrap party in Dehli for Chopra's upcoming biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, which served as a simultaneous pre-wedding celebration for the lovebirds. 

Soon, it was time for everyone to unite at a dinner reportedly hosted by the future husband and wife in Juhu on Monday.

As to be expected, the famous guests were swarmed by paparazzi as they arrived for the meal, including Joe and Sophie as well as cousin Parineeti Chopra

According to reports, they dined at Estella, a waterfront restaurant serving modern Australian cuisine. Nick commemorated the night with a group shot shared on Instagram, captioned "Mumbai nights."

It won't be long now before the two are officially married. Just five months since E! News learned the musician had popped the big question to Chopra with a $200,000 Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, they are reportedly expected to exchange vows at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur soon. 

But, before that happens, there are several more pre-wedding festivities reportedly scheduled to take place, including a Mehndi party as well as a Christian ceremony to honor Jonas' faith. 

It sounds like it's going to be one busy time, so rest up, you two!

