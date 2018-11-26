Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Festivities Have Begun

Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities have officially kicked off!

Just days away from their highly anticipated nuptials, the couple has been joined by beloved family and friends in India, where there are slated to tie the knot. The groom's famous brother Joe Jonas and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner were photographed emerging from the Mumbai airport after the DNCE crooner shared a snap during their overseas flight on Sunday.

As for the bride and groom-to-be, they fed each other cake at a wrap party in Dehli for Chopra's upcoming biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, which served as a simultaneous pre-wedding celebration for the lovebirds.

Soon, it was time for everyone to unite at a dinner reportedly hosted by the future husband and wife in Juhu on Monday.