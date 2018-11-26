Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Not Guilty in Racketeering, Guns Case

Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared in court on Monday morning, where he entered a not guilty plea in his racketeering case.

E! News confirmed last week that the 22-year-old rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, had been arrested on racketeering and firearms charges along with his recently fired manager, Kifano Jordan("Shottie"), as well as Jensel Butler ("Ish"), and Faheem Walter("Crippy"). A law enforcement source told E! News that the arrests are the product of a joint investigation between PD, HSI, and ATF.

Tekashi was indicted on six counts: conspiracy with others to commit racketeering, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, and committing a crime in aid of racketeering. Two of the charges against Tekashi have a maximum sentence of life in prison. He faces a minimum of 32 years in prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Face Life in Prison As Rapper Is Indicted on 6 Charges

E! News has now confirmed that Tekashi appeared in court on Monday morning, where he and the other defendants in the case pleaded not guilty. Tekashi remains in custody. According to TMZ, the judge set the rapper's trial date for Sept. 4. 

Following his arrest last week, Tekashi had been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center. However, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed to E! News on Thursday that his client has been transferred to a new facility for "security reasons." 

According to Lazzaro, Tekashi had been "receiving threats from other inmates."

Tekashi was denied bail last week pending the trial because of the possibility of conducting crime while at home.

