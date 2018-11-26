Jax Taylor's engagement to Brittany Cartwright has been public knowledge for some time now, but Vanderpump Rules viewers now get a chance to see how it all came together—and E! News has an exclusive first look.

In the clip from the season seven premiere, below, Jax reveals his big plans to Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval while picking up the ring. "So, I'm obviously getting engaged tomorrow," Jax tells his boys.

"Holy s—t! Say that again," Schwartz says. "That's tomorrow?!" Sandoval asks in disbelief.

The looks on their faces is priceless.

"Jax had mentioned he was going to be proposing soon, but I didn't realize it was tomorrow," Sandoval says in a talking head confessional. "Obviously Ariana and I have been together for much longer than Jax and Brittany, but it's not awkward that they're getting married before us."