A casual fling was never going to be an option. That's something Nick Jonas simply had to know before he reached out to Priyanka Chopra this spring and suggested that they "connect".

After all, the pair had been close for some time, their joint appearance at the 2017 Met Gala the start of, while not a romance like many were quick to assume, certainly a fulfilling friendship. And even if that weren't the case, a quick Google search would let Jonas know that the former Miss World turned Bollywood powerhouse turned actress, philanthropist and investor doesn't do undefined.

While she's bristled at the idea that everyone in her native India is in an arranged marriage, she says her upbringing has dissuaded her from taking part in the casual hookup culture enjoyed by many of her peers. "I've never dated. I've always been in relationships," she told In Style in 2016. In India, continued the daughter of two army physicians, "It's very different. You like someone, you court each other, you get into a relationship. You're answerable to each other. Whereas the nonanswerability of dating, my god, I don't know if I would ever be able to."