Connie Britton Sets the Record Straight on Those Friday Night Lights Movie Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 6:14 AM

Sorry, Friday Night Lights fans! Connie Britton says there won't be a movie about the drama series anytime soon.

While rumors of a film adaption have been spreading for years, the Dirty John actress set the record straight on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

 "Oh! Is that still being talked about?" Britton asked after Andy Cohen questioned her about the potential flick. "Guys, I just don't think it's going to happen. I don't. I think that the consensus is that they just want to let it lie."

 While Britton was "all for" a movie reboot after the show ended, she's since come "full circle." 

"I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way," she said. "And it was just so beautifully done and so beautifully arched that, yeah, I think we kind of did it."

Actually, as Britton pointed out, Friday Night Lights was a movie before it was a TV show. The film, which was based on a book by Buzz Bissinger, was released in 2004. While Britton played Tami Taylor on the TV show, she acted as Sharon Gaines in the movie.

"The movie was actually a recreation of the book, the Buzz Bissinger book, and that book is a journal that took place in the ‘80s," she said. "So, in the movie, we were playing actual characters, so I was playing a character—a woman named Sharon Gaines and the coach was Coach Gaines. So, in the show, it was a different time period. It was modern day. We were fictional. It was an adaptation."

Minka Kelly Reunites With Her Friday Night Lights Character for Halloween

The TV series—which followed the lives of the football players, coaching staff and families in Dillon, TX—ran from 2006 to 2011 and featured a star-studded cast. In addition to Britton, the series featured Michael B. Jordan, Minka Kelly, Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons and more. 

After the show ended, Britton took home a special piece of memorabilia. 

"It's so awesome. I stole the parking sign that says ‘Parking for Tami Taylor Principal'" Britton revealed. 

Still miss Tami Taylor? Watch Britton reprise her role in the video below:

