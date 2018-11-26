Jaden Smith Reaffirms Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend

Jaden Smith is doubling down on his own news.

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old rapper took the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where he professed his love to the carnival's famous founder, Tyler, the Creator.

"I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f--king much," Smith screamed into the mic, as captured in a viral clip. "And I want to tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler's my mother f--king boyfriend, and he's been my mother f--king boyfriend my whole f--king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f--king boyfriend. It's true."

The camera then panned to the 27-year-old fellow rapper, who wagged his finger in the air as if to say no and shook his head before laughing.