Why Shawn Mendes Feels the Need to "Prove" He's Not Gay

Shawn Mendes said it in 2016 and he'll say it again: "I'm not gay."

In Rolling Stone's December issue, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter reaffirms his sexual orientation and explains how his fling with Hailey Baldwin this year only exacerbated rumors. Acknowledging that he was more than friends with the 22-year-old supermodel, the "In My Blood" singer says, "I don't even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo."

Just a month after they attended the 2018 Met Gala together (as guests of Tommy Hilfiger), Baldwin was engaged to Justin Bieber, whom she'd dated before, and unfollowed Mendes on Instagram. Mendes doesn't see himself as a victim, though. "I get it, you know. I texted Hailey, 'Congratulations,' and I really am happy for them. She's still one of the f--king coolest people ever—she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met," he admits. "I think I'm an idiot to not, you know...But you can't control your heart."

Mendes admits the attention on his personal life has been a major stressor.