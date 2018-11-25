John Mayer Ramps Up His Flirty Comments to Halsey Again

The case of the flirty Instagram comment has struck again.

On Sunday, Halsey posted a video on Instagram playing some chords on her guitar and looking pensively into the distance. However, the "Bad at Love" singer was having a bit of a rough time. "This Is Your Brain on Writer's Block: everything I write today sounds like my myspace song in 2008 or a poorly disguised Beatles rip off," she captioned upload. "Someone send help."

Well, have no fear because John Mayer's flirting is here. A screenshot by the Instagram profile CommentsByCelebs show that the "Free Fallin" singer wrote, "I can be over to break your heart in 20?"

It looks like Halsey's comments section is his Wonderland.