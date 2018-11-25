E! News can confirm that Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are officially married!

According to Vanity Fair, the television anchors tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday with the nation's founding documents, including the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, right at their side. Scarborough and Brzezinski became the first couple to ever get married at the Archives. The ceremony was officiated by Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Despite appearing on millions of television screens around the country every morning, the co-hosts kept their ceremony very private and intimate. There were five guests in attendance, plus both of their children. Scarborough has four kids, Brezezinski two. They kept it that way on purpose, too.

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," she told Vanity Fair. "Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it's over."