It's been almost 10 years since Chris Brown was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna and many of her fans will neither forgive nor forget, as evidenced on Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer and fashion and beauty mogul posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night a photo of herself posing topless on a bed in red Savage x Fenty bikini underwear with a black band that reads "Naughty" and black stockings, from her label's holiday collection.

Brown, 29, liked the pic. He also left not one but two identical comments, each comprised of a single "flushed" emoji. Rihanna has not responded.