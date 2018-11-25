"Some of the s--t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach," the pop star continued. "It scares me the way some people think and I don't like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That'd be sick."

She later added, "Like f--k.

Fellow singer Halsey then reached out to Grande.

"Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you," she tweeted. "And since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f--k up."

"I love you very much," Grande replied.

"Everything I feel is valid and safe," she continued. "Everything I do is genuine and honest. There is no right or wrong during this period...sending u all a s--t ton of love...peace."

"Bye love take care of ur self we will be here always," wrote fan @alldatgrande.

"F--k. Y'all really make me wanna stay," Grande replied. "Imma go tho for a min. It's too gnarly on here. I'll be back tho. Love u bye."