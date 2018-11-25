Princess Charlotte Looks Identical to Princess Diana's Niece in Childhood Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 8:01 AM

Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Charlotte

Getty Images

Strong, the DNA is!

There is now another member in the family who fans say looked like Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3-year-old daughter Princess CharlotteLady Kitty Spencer, William's cousin and his late mother Princess Diana's niece.

Spencer, who is 27 and works as a model, recently posted on her Instagram page a black and white childhood photo of herself posing outside in London while wearing a gingham dress.

"First day of school #tbt," she wrote.

Over the past couple of years, many people have pointed out the resemblance between Charlotte and her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 92. Which is convenient, as she too is a fan of the royal wave!

Photos

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Lady Kitty Spencer

Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

 

Charlotte also looks a lot like her dad did when he was a child.

