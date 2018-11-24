by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 2:01 PM
Be still our beating hearts. Wells Adams has done it again.
Time and time again, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender has proven he is quite adept at praising his girlfriend Sarah Hyland on Instagram. Saturday was no different. The Modern Family star turned 28 on Nov. 24, and Adams took the opportunity to share photos from their snowy Central Park outing and wish Hyland a very, very sweet birthday.
Adams uploaded three photos of the couple in the famous New York City park. One involved them smiling at the camera, another one was him kissing her cheek and the third was Hyland kissing his cheek. Clearly, this Manhattan snow storm could not numb any love they have for each other.
His caption on the photo was something straight out of a rom-com, and that is meant in the best way possible.
"It's that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff," the former Bachelorette contestant wrote. "Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You're perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we're jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!"
Ain't love grand?
Hyland shared one of Adams' pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned it "I love this one the most."
Amy Plumb Photography
Adams has come to Hyland's defense many times on social media, especially when it involves trolls calling out Hyland's appearance or body. For instance, one time one Instagram user told the actress to "Eat a donut," to which Adams replied, "Eat s--t."
Ouch.
For Halloween, they dressed up in one of the best couples costumes with Hyland as a taco and Adams as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Hyland apparently loves herself some taco bell, so the look was all-too appropriate.
In September, Hyland told E! News all about what Adams gave her for their one-year anniversary, which was full of meaningful value. "I take a lot of Polaroids all the time," she said on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in...He's amazing."
She called the present "touching and sentimental" and it also made them "such a hipster f--king couple."
If that's what their one-year present was, we can't wait to see what her birthday has in store.
Happy birthday, Sarah!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?