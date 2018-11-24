Wells Adams Calls Sarah Hyland "Perfect" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Be still our beating hearts. Wells Adams has done it again.

Time and time again, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender has proven he is quite adept at praising his girlfriend Sarah Hyland on Instagram. Saturday was no different. The Modern Family star turned 28 on Nov. 24, and Adams took the opportunity to share photos from their snowy Central Park outing and wish Hyland a very, very sweet birthday.

Adams uploaded three photos of the couple in the famous New York City park. One involved them smiling at the camera, another one was him kissing her cheek and the third was Hyland kissing his cheek. Clearly, this Manhattan snow storm could not numb any love they have for each other.

His caption on the photo was something straight out of a rom-com, and that is meant in the best way possible.

Read

The True Story of How Twitter Helped Lead Sarah Hyland to Her Forever Love

"It's that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff," the former Bachelorette contestant wrote. "Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You're perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we're jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!"

Ain't love grand?

Hyland shared one of Adams' pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned it "I love this one the most."

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Amy Plumb Photography

Adams has come to Hyland's defense many times on social media, especially when it involves trolls calling out Hyland's appearance or body. For instance, one time one Instagram user told the actress to "Eat a donut," to which Adams replied, "Eat s--t."

Ouch.

For Halloween, they dressed up in one of the best couples costumes with Hyland as a taco and Adams as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Hyland apparently loves herself some taco bell, so the look was all-too appropriate.

In September, Hyland told E! News all about what Adams gave her for their one-year anniversary, which was full of meaningful value. "I take a lot of Polaroids all the time," she said on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in...He's amazing."

She called the present "touching and sentimental" and it also made them "such a hipster f--king couple."

If that's what their one-year present was, we can't wait to see what her birthday has in store.

Happy birthday, Sarah!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Couples , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez Pranks Jennifer Lopez With the Help of a Mentalist

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

The True Story of How Twitter Helped Lead Sarah Hyland to Her Forever Love

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Um, Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Get Matching Post-Breakup Tattoos?

Kit Harington, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kit Harington Responds to Russian Model's Cheating Claim and Alleged Photo Leak

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Thanksgiving

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Thanksgiving With Her Family

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Reflects on First Thanksgiving as a Married Man in Heartfelt Post

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Variety Power of Women

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her 26th Birthday Alongside Liam Hemsworth and Family

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.